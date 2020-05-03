Colonel, Major, two soldiers and police officer killed in terrorist encounter in Kashmir’s Handwara

A Colonel and a Major were among five security forces personnel killed in an overnight encounter with militants in the Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

The martyred officers were identified as Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj of 21-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit and police sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi.

Two unidentified militants were also killed in the encounter that broke out on Saturday evening when Army’s 15 and 21 RR units along with elite 9 Para commandos joined by J&K police and CRPF zeroed-in on a residential house in Chanjimulla, Handwara, 80 kms from here.

Sources said security forces launched the operation after ‘specific inputs’ that the militants had taken shelter in the house while escaping from the nearby Rajwar forest on Friday afternoon. “The militants fired upon the search team to escape from the spot. However, the security forces retaliated to thwart their attempt,” they said.

The exchange of fire continued for several hours before the guns fell silent late in the night. “A joint team of army and police, including Colonel, Major, approached the house to further tighten their grip on the militants. However, after that the ambush team lost contact with their colleagues,” sources said.

The Army carried out a final assault with the first light of the morning to neutralize militants hiding in the house in which two militants were reportedly killed. Reinforcements were brought in and a door-to-door intervention was conducted as part of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

According to preliminary reports, the commanding officer of 21-RR along with four others had entered the house to evacuate the trapped people after the firing had stopped for an hour.