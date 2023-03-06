Colonies of displaced people from PoJK to be regularised soon: L-G Manoj Sinha

Asserting that Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was an integral part of India, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the colonies, where displaced people from PoJK were living, will be regularised shortly.

“The administration in Jammu has identified land where PoJK Bhawan will come up for these refugees who have suffered a lot. The colonies where displaced people from PoJK are living at present will be regularised shortly,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event titled special governance for PoJK people, in Jammu.

Also Read: Rise in man-animal conflict in Kashmir, rapid urbanisation to be blamed: Experts

The L-G said that the children of PoJK refugees will be given priority in jobs and education. However, he was quick to add that no power can keep PoJK away from the Union of India for long.

“I urge all the PoJK people, including women and youth, to play their part in building a strong India and Vibrant India,” Sinha said and added refugees from PoJK will benefit from every scheme of the government.

According to official figures, a total of 31,619 displaced families from PoJK got registered after 1947, and of them, 26,319 families settled in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Further, during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971, a total of 10,065 families registered as displaced families from Chhamb Niabat from across the border, the figures reveal.

For the displaced families of 1947 which stayed in J&K, the government had allotted agricultural land ranging from 4-8 acres per family. Those who settled in urban areas were provided plots/quarters besides cash ex-gratia of Rs 3,500 per family. For those families which did not get land allotted according to prescribed scales, cash compensation was sanctioned by the government of India against land deficiency.