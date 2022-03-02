Come clean on claims of discrimination in evacuation from Ukraine: CPI(M) MP

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem on Wednesday asked the government to come clean on claims by a section of students stuck in war-hit Ukraine that the list of evacuees are being prepared under the "influence of political and bureaucratic" recommendations.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Kerala MP also asked the government to take immediate steps to contact Indian students located in Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern parts of Ukraine and help them in their safe evacuation.

Even as he "appreciated" the efforts being taken up by the government to bring back those in Ukraine, he said that it was reported that "outside intervention is visible in prioritising" the passengers for evacuation.

"The list of students and citizens who are to be evacuated first is allegedly prepared under the influence of political and bureaucratic recommendations. Students who are in communication with my office have also informed that discrimination is evident," he said.

"If this allegation is true, it will be an all-time shame for our nation. The Government of India must come clean on this with proper explanation," he said in his two-page letter.

He also said that the Indian embassy was not responding to students' distress calls from the eastern parts of Ukraine even as they are facilitating the transportation of those who are in unaffected regions or those who are reaching the borders on their own.

"The actual priority should be given to people of the most affected region," he said, adding that those stranded in Kharkiv and Sumy were finding it difficult to survive in these localities as it continues to be an active war zone and the supply of essential items could be cut at any time.

He said students from other countries who are being rescued by their respective missions and Pakistan has officially confirmed through social media that they have managed to evacuate 70 students from Kharkiv.

"So, if other countries can rescue their citizens from this region, why can't India do the same?" he said.

He alleged some students have set out for the western borders without any support from the Indian embassy. He said it was "quite unfortunate" that the embassy is acting in an "irresponsible way and this inactive approach cannot be accepted" during an emergency.

While demanding that the Indian embassy proactively evacuate students stuck in eastern Ukraine, he said the "unfortunate death of an Indian student" should be an eye-opener for the embassy's "inactive approach".

