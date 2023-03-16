Comedian, AAP activist Khyali booked for rape in Jaipur

Comedian, AAP activist Khyali Saharan booked for rape in Jaipur

The comedian allegedly consumed beer and forcibly asked the women to drink beer

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 16 2023, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 19:59 ist
Comedian Khyali Saharan. Credit: Instagram/comediankhyali

Famous stand-up comedian Khyali Saharan has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in a hotel room here, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against the comedian on Tuesday at Mansarovar police station here, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the comedian, who is an AAP activist, in an "inebriated condition" allegedly raped the woman in a hotel room in Mansarovar area on the pretext of helping her get a job.

"A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman. The matter is being investigated," said sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav who is posted at Mansarovar police station.

Police said that the woman hailing from Sriganganagar worked as a marketing executive for a firm. She, along with another woman, came in contact with the comedian nearly a month ago seeking help for a job.

According to police, Khyali booked two rooms in a hotel, one for himself and another for the two women. The comedian allegedly consumed beer and forcibly asked the women to drink beer. Later, one of the women left the room and he raped the other woman, police said.

When contacted, Aam Aadmi Party's state spokesperson Yogendra Gupta said, "AAP has lakhs of workers and he (Khyali) is one of them. What he does in his private life is a different matter. It has nothing to do with the party."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jaipur
India News
rape
AAP
comedian

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

UK bans TikTok on govt devices

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

Student kills self, landlord dies after seeing body

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

2 women agree to split days with single man they love

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

 