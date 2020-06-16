Commission asked to explore ways to create employment for migrants returning to Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asked the Rural Development and Migration Commission to explore ways to create employment opportunities for migrants who have returned to the state after the COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed.

Releasing the commission's report on Tehri district at its third meeting on Tuesday, Rawat asked its vice president S S Negi to ascertain the number of migrants willing to work within the state. Rawat said generating employment opportunities for migrants and local youths is among his top priorities and the Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana launched recently is a step taken in that direction.

People of the state will be provided with employment in different fields under the scheme, Rawat said and asked the commission to find out in which sectors are migrants more interested in taking up jobs.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

It should be found out in which sectors there is more scope for employment and in what ways income of people can be increased, he said.

Villages which are still without road connectivity and drinking water facilities should be identified, Rawat said.

Local products should not just be promoted but it should be also found out how they can be packaged and marketed in a better way, he said.

Steps should be taken to ensure that women in rural areas do not face any hassles in getting bank loans for starting their own businesses.

The commission has given three reports to the state government so far recommending ways to stop migration from remote hill villages.

The chief minister sanctioned an amount of Rs 110 crore to district magistrates on Monday to provide self employment opportunities to migrants who have returned from different parts of the country after the outbreak of the pandemic.