Commission on coal sale: ED raiding multiple locations in Chhattisgarh

Saumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and IAS Sameer Vishnoi and others are under the lens in the matter

IANS,
  • Jan 13 2023, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 10:29 ist
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Chhattisgarh in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to illegal commission on coal sale by state government officials, sources said on Friday.

Saumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and IAS Sameer Vishnoi and others are under the lens in the matter.

Vishnoi and Chaurasia have already been arrested by the investigating agency.

In December, the ED had attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 152.31 crore belonging to Suryakant Tiwari, Saumya Chaurasia, IAS Sameer Vishnoi, Sunil Agarwal and others.

Also Read —  Chhattisgarh government does not instill fear in people, says Rahul Gandhi

Chhatisgarh-based IAS Sameer Vishnoi, Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari were arrested in September. In October, absconding accused Suryakant Tiwari surrendered before a court and was arrested.

IAS Ranu Sahu, was reportedly missing but she wrote to ED in October saying that she was on medical leave. Later, the ED had conducted search operations at her mother's house in the third week of October.

Bishnoi was questioned by the ED officials regarding alleged commission of 25 rupees per tonne of coal which would be taken out from mines.

The ED had also raided locations in Chhattisgarh for two consecutive days and had recovered around Rs 4 crore.

Earlier, the Income Tax had written a letter to the state government alleging that a few officials very close to the Chief Minister Baghel were involved in getting commission/bribe from coal and other businessmen. However, no action was taken by the state in this respect.

According to information, IAS JP Maurya, Ranu Sahu's premises were among those whose houses were raided by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The ED team also searched the premises of three IPS officials.

When the raids were conducted earlier, the Chief Minister had termed it "political" raids.

