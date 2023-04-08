Comparison should be done with better: Akhilesh to Yogi

Comparison should be done with someone better: Akhilesh reacts to Adityanath's Pakistan remarks

Without naming anyone, Adityanath added that some people wanted India to become like Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 08 2023, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 18:25 ist
SP's Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

 Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on how India was faring better than Pakistan, saying comparison should always be done with someone better.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Reference: UP chief minister is talking about being better than Pakistan. The golden rule of comparison: Comparison should always be done with someone who is better than you."

Also Read |  Adityanath takes swipe at Pakistan, says people struggling for food
 

On Friday, Adityanath said while India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country were struggling to get two meals a day.

"All Indians are getting benefits of development schemes without any discrimination. The nation is scaling new heights of prosperity. Efforts are being made to create the best security environment in the nation," he said.

Without naming anyone, Adityanath added that some people wanted India to become like Pakistan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
Pakistan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

 