Comparison should be done with someone better: Akhilesh reacts to Adityanath's Pakistan remarks

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks on how India was faring better than Pakistan, saying comparison should always be done with someone better.
In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Reference: UP chief minister is talking about being better than Pakistan. The golden rule of comparison: Comparison should always be done with someone who is better than you."
संदर्भ:
उप्र के मुख्यमंत्री जी पाकिस्तान के मुक़ाबले बेहतर होने की बात कह रहे हैं।
तुलना का स्वर्ण नियम :
तुलना हमेशा अपने से श्रेष्ठ से करनी चाहिए।
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 8, 2023
On Friday, Adityanath said while India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country were struggling to get two meals a day.
"All Indians are getting benefits of development schemes without any discrimination. The nation is scaling new heights of prosperity. Efforts are being made to create the best security environment in the nation," he said.
Without naming anyone, Adityanath added that some people wanted India to become like Pakistan.
