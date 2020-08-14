Confidence motion moved in Rajasthan Assembly

  Aug 14 2020
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (left) and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Initiating the debate on the motion, Dhariwal blamed the Centre for trying to "topple" the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa, using money and power, but said a similar attempt in Rajasthan would not succeed.

Referring to Akbar, he said the Mughal emperor had to taste defeat in Mewar of Rajasthan during his quest to expand his empire. Similarly, BJP's attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were defeated, he added.

In a House of 200, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.

 

