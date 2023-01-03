Confiscate property of those involved in drug peddling: Punjab CM to officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed officials to confiscate the property of those involved in drug peddling.

Chairing a meeting here to review the law and order situation, the chief minister reiterated his government's firm commitment to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state.

Also Read: Punjab 2022: AAP storms to power, law and order 'deteriorates', Moosewala killed

He said the state government has already put the "big fish" involved in drug peddling behind bars.

To ensure stern action, the property of these drug peddlers must be seized with immediate effect, an official statement quoting Mann said.

The chief minister said necessary amendments, if any required, in the requisite laws will be duly made.

He said the officer, in whose jurisdiction drugs are sold, will be held accountable for the lapse.

Mann also asked the officials to ensure that villagers unanimously pass resolutions to make their villages drug free.

These villages will be incentivised by giving grants, including under the Rural Development Fund, he said, adding that the security of these villages will also be ensured by all means.