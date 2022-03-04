Confiscation of vehicle despite acquittal in cow smuggling case to violate right to property: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday declared that confiscation of a vehicle allegedly involved in cattle smuggling even when the owner is acquitted in the criminal case, would amount to arbitrary deprivation of property and violate the right guaranteed to each person under Article 300A of the Constitution.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said in a case where the offender or the accused are acquitted, such a judgment should be factored in by the District Magistrate while deciding the confiscation proceeding.

The top court set aside an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which rejected a plea by Abdul Vahab against confiscation of his truck under the MP Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 2004 and the Rule 5 of the MP Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Rules, 2012.

The appellant’s truck, loaded with 17 cow progeny, was intercepted and the driver of the vehicle, Surendra and one other person, Nazir were arrested. The accused, along with truck owner, faced trial for offences under the 2004 Act and under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The trial court acquitted all the accused, saying the prosecution failed to prove that cows were being transported for the purpose of slaughter.

The district magistrate, however, subsequently ordered for confiscation of the truck, disregarding the acquittal. The High Court rejected plea against the DM's order.

Allowing the appeal, the top court noted the truck was confiscated on account of the criminal proceedings alone and therefore, the vehicle cannot be withheld and then confiscated by the State, when the original proceedings have culminated into acquittal.

The District Magistrate has the power to independently adjudicate such cases and pass order of confiscation but the fact of acquittal must be considered, it added.

"In the present case, the order of acquittal was passed as evidence was missing to connect the accused with the charges. The confiscation of the appellant’s truck when he is acquitted in the Criminal prosecution, amounts to arbitrary deprivation of his property and violates the right guaranteed to each person under Article 300A (right to property) of the Constitution," the bench said.

