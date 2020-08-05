Confusion persists over when Ram Temple construction would begin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have performed the bricklaying ceremony for the Ram Temple but confusion still persisted over the beginning of the construction of the temple.

It was expected that the Ram Temple construction would begin immediately after the brick laying ceremony.

Sources, however, said that the map of the proposed Temple was yet to be cleared by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA). ''Temple construction can start only after the map is cleared by the ADA,'' said a senior district official in Ayodhya.

Besides the results of the test of the soil of the land where the Temple would come up had not yet been received. ''Once the results are received then the construction company will decide about the depth of the base,'' the official said.

It was also not clear how the stones, which had already been carved and kept at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Workshop in Ayodhya, would be used in the temple.

The president of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which was overseeing the construction work, harped on this issue in his speech at the ceremony.

''The crores of Rambhakts want the Ram Temple construction work to start at the earliest,'' he said.