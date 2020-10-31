Cong holds nationwide protests against farm sector reforms

The Congress party on Saturday carried out nationwide protests against the Modi government’s agriculture sector reforms, describing them as “anti-farmer” and demanding its immediate rollback.

From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, Congress leaders organised protest meetings at district headquarters across the country to oppose the farm sector reforms and mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and the death anniversary of late prime minister Indira Gandhi as ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’.

Congress leaders also highlighted the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in organising farmers for the Bardoli Satyagrah, which was a key highlight of the freedom struggle as well as late prime minister Indira Gandhi’s initiative of ushering in the green revolution in the country.

Congress-ruled states of Punjab and Chhattisgarh have already passed state-specific laws to negate the farm sector reforms unveiled by the Modi government.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind next week along with all MLAs from the state to request him to grant his assent to the farm sector laws passed by the state Assembly.

The Congress has launched a series of protests against the Modi government’s farm sector reforms since the Parliament passed three bills on the issue in September. The protests would continue till November 14, when the Congress is expected to meet the President and submit signatures of lakhs of farmers opposing the reforms.