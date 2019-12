The Congress leader, who gave a ride to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on his scooter here on Saturday, has been fined for not wearing a helmet while driving.

According to the sources here on Sunday, Dheeraj Gujjar, on whose scooter Priyanka traveled some distance on her way to meet the family of a retired IPS officer, who was arrested for taking part in the CAA protests, was fined Rs. 6300.