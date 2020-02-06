Cong MLA among 4 injured as car overturns in Rajasthan's Sikar

Four people, including a Congress MLA, were injured when their car overturned in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police said.

Parasram Mordia, Congress MLA from Dhod constituency in Sikar, was going to Losal when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle in a bid to prevent a possible collision with a two-wheeler, police said.

"There were four persons in the car, including the MLA and the driver," Circle Officer Sikar, (Rural) Rajesh Arya said.

He said the MLA received injuries in his leg and was being taken to a private hospital in Jaipur for treatment. The other three received mild injuries and were taken to a local hospital, police said.