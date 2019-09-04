Cong names Kumari Selja Haryana unit chief

Hooda has been named CLP leader

Press Trust of India
  • Sep 04 2019, 16:45pm ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2019, 17:14pm ist
Kumari Selja. File photo

Ahead of assembly polls in Haryana, the Congress on Wednesday named Kumari Selja Haryana unit chief while former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader.

Hooda will also be chairman of the election management committee, Congress general secretary in-charge Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad announced.

Selja replaces Ashok Tanwar as the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

The move comes after days of deliberations by party president Sonia Gandhi and is seen as an attempt to pacify different factions  ahead of the polls, likely to take place next month.

In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP won 47 seats and went on to form its government. The Congress could only win 15 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 legislators. Since then, the INLD has split into two factions. 

