Cong to observe 'hunger strike' on New Year against CAA

The Congress' Delhi unit on Monday said it will observe a 12-hour "hunger strike" on New Year in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), economic slowdown and unemployment.

The "hunger strike" will be observed at Connaught Place starting 6 pm on Tuesday.

"There is anger among the people over the CAA. The entire country is reeling under slowdown and unemployment. People in unauthorised colonies have been deceived. There's no reason to celebrate the New Year," said Delhi Congress' campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad.