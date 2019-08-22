Congmen protest at CBI Bhopal office over PC arrest

Congress workers staged a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office here on Thursday to denounce the arrest of senior party leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram by the central agency.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night from his residence in New Delhi in connection with the INX media corruption case.

Congress workers holding placards with messages alleging "misuse" of the CBI gathered outside the agency's office in the Char Imli area and staged a noisy protest.

We have gathered here to protest against the misuse of the CBI against opposition leaders, especially those raising questions over the functioning of the BJP government at the Centre, said Suraj Tiwari, secretary, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

He alleged the Centre is behaving in an autocratic manner and conspiring against Congress leaders.

Chidambaram, also a former Union home minister, was arrested under a "conspiracy", he alleged.

The workers raised slogans against the Centre and the CBI during the demonstration.

On the other hand, the state BJP defended the arrest of Chidambaram and accused the Congress of supporting the corrupt.

"The Congress is opposing the arrest even after the Delhi High Courts decision (dismissing his anticipatory bail plea) and the SC denying interim protection to Chidambaram.

"This shows they are against constitutional agencies and supporting those involved in corruption, state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.