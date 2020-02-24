Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says will not attend official banquet for US President Donald Trump

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will give a go-by to the official banquet hosted by President of India for US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as a mark of protest for not inviting the leader of the principal opposition party.

Chowdhury said the Modi government has done away with the tradition of allowing the principal opposition party to hold discussions with the visiting US president, unlike in the past when such meetings were arranged.

"I will not attend the banquet hosted by the President on February 25. It is a protest on my behalf," he told PTI.

He said the government has not extended an invite to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"We do not feel good about the change in tradition by the Modi government, when the principal opposition party leaders are ignored during such key visits. In the past, we ensured the principal opposition party leaders meet the visiting dignitaries, including US President George Bush or Barack Obama," he said.