Congress back-stabbed OBCs: Madhya Pradesh CM Chauhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan said on Sunday that the Congress had back-stabbed other backward class (OBC) communities by merely using them as vote bank.

Addressing BJP’s ‘OBC Virat Samavesha’ at Kesaratagi near here, he said no work have been done by the party for the welfare of these communities since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru as PM.

Chauhan said the OBC community got higher reservation in education and enhanced budgetary allocations under the BJP government in the state and the Centre.

The MP CM praised the Bommai government in the state for the anti-conversion law.

“There will be a BJP government again in Karnataka next year,” Chauhan said.

He said that the central government had constituted National Commission for Backward Classes by providing it constitutional status.

Chauhan said the Congress had made Mallikarjun Kharge a scapegoat by elevating him as party president.

Ridiculing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ he said the Congress, which was responsible for dividing the country, was now talking about uniting it.

“In 1947, with an urge to get power at the earliest, if someone partitioned the country, it was Nehru and Congress,” Chouhan said.

Pointing out that there were factions in Karnataka Congress, under Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Kharge, he said the opposition party had gone soft on Popular Front of India, despite its link with terror outfits. “India is on the path to prosperity after Narendra Modi took charge as PM, as incarnation of Lord Krishna, against injustice caused by Congress. Other countries are now treating India with respect,” Chauhan said.