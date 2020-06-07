Congress, BJP target Kejriwal for shutting Delhi hospitals for outsiders

Congress and BJP on Sunday slammed the Delhi government’s decision to shut the doors of the hospitals in the national capital to non-residents citing the burgeoning Covid-19 situation.

“No Indian resident, except Delhi residents, will be treated in Delhi’s hospitals! So, National Capital will deny health care to Nation’s citizens in National Capital Delhi,” Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said here.

Surjewala described the decision of the Delhi government as “bizzare & perverted” and also accused the Modi government of becoming a “silent abettor”.

Newly-appointed Delhi BJP President Aadesh Kumar Gupta took to the streets to protest against the Delhi government decision and courted arrest for flouting the lockdown guidelines.

Gupta, who was appointed as the Delhi BJP President on June 2, staged protests against the Delhi government decision at Rajghat along with some party workers.

Besides the decision to shut Delhi hospitals to non-residents, the BJP workers also raised slogans against the AAP government’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in the national capital.

Former Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken accused the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “inadequate preparedness” in tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Delhi government should have strengthened the health infrastructure before opening restaurants, shopping malls and borders,” Maken told reporters through a videlink.

Maken lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for indulging in “image-making and event management”, and demanded that state-run hospitals must be opened up for Covid-19 patients.