Congress changing top cops to implicate Akalis in false cases: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accused the Congress-led government of repeatedly changing senior police officers in order to “coerce” new incumbents to implicate top Akali leaders in false cases.

He said if the SAD-BSP alliance is voted to power in the forthcoming Punjab assembly elections, then each decision taken by the Congress government in the last three months would be inquired.

Talking to the media in Tanda town, Badal said the Congress government has changed the heads of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) repeatedly, and now has even replaced the officiating director general of police to “coerce” the new incumbents to do its bidding.

“A lie is a lie, this is why top police officers are refusing to toe the Congress government's directions to register false cases against top Akali leaders,” he said.

The Punjab government has appointed Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the officiating director general of police. He replaced senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

“The government affected two changes in the top leadership of the BOI-- first by changing additional director general of police Arpit Shukla and then by removing ADGP Varinder Kumar.

“Now comes the third BOI in-charge ADGP S K Asthana, who exposed the government by writing to the DGP and seeking directions as to how he can register any illegal case on the directions of the government”, he alleged.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on December 14 had ordered an FIR in connection with the leak of a letter written by Asthana, in which he spoke about legal hurdles in conducting a reinvestigation in some drug cases against a senior Akali leader.

Badal requested government officers to not get embroiled in the “vendetta drive”.

“The law is the same for everyone and those who break it, whether he is an ordinary person or in uniform, will be hauled once the new SAD-BSP alliance government is formed”, he said.

Badal said the same fate would be meted out to bureaucrats who were acting as “political agents of the Congress party”.

He also asked Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu in which capacity he had been giving the impression that he was the chief ministerial face of the party.

“I challenge the Congress party to clarify as to who is its chief ministerial candidate”, he said.

