Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns

Cong chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Joshi resigns

Joshi submitted his resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 18 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 12:07 ist
Mahesh Joshi. Credit: Twitter/ @DrMaheshJoshimp

Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said on Friday that Joshi resigned as the chief whip as he also holds the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) portfolio.

The resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Congress
Rajasthan

