Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns

Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said on Friday that Joshi resigned as the chief whip as he also holds the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) portfolio.
Joshi submitted his resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23.
The resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday, the spokesperson said.
