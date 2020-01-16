Congress corporator hits female journalist inside Mumbai metro station, video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Congress corporator, Vikrant Chavan in Maharashtra hitting a woman journalist at a metro station in Mumbai.

The journalist posted a series of tweets narrating the incident, and also shared the video where the corporator is seen losing his calm.

According to the scribe, Chavan was creating a ruckus inside the metro station and was yelling at some of the staff for reasons unknown. The journalist in the tweets said that when she tried to "politely" intervene, Chavan told her not to get into the scuffle.

However, she started recording a video, following which the corporator hit her hand to stop the recording. The video is being widely shared and people on Twitter are slamming the corporator for the misbehaviour.

THREAD:"I am a corporator, do you know that?"was the first thing I heard as I entered the metro station today.Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan was shouting at two Metro staffers & two security personnel who tried their best to calm him down.Being a journalist, I was curious (1) — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020

..and I asked a staffer named Sajid what had happened.

"He is a corporator, that is the only reason he is shouting. He won't even listen," he said.

I listened as a security guard requested that it was a silent zone, Chavan flared up and shouted louder. (2) — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020