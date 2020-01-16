Congress corporator hits female journalist inside Mumbai metro station, video goes viral

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Mumbai,
  • Jan 16 2020, 15:07pm ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2020, 15:09pm ist
Corporator hits woman journalist while she recorded video. (Video screengrab)

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Congress corporator, Vikrant Chavan in Maharashtra hitting a woman journalist at a metro station in Mumbai.

The journalist posted a series of tweets narrating the incident, and also shared the video where the corporator is seen losing his calm.

According to the scribe, Chavan was creating a ruckus inside the metro station and was yelling at some of the staff for reasons unknown. The journalist in the tweets said that when she tried to "politely" intervene, Chavan told her not to get into the scuffle. 

However, she started recording a video, following which the corporator hit her hand to stop the recording.  The video is being widely shared and people on Twitter are slamming the corporator for the misbehaviour. 

 

