Congress delegation complains to EC about alleged 'voter intimidation' in Tripura

A day before the assembly polls in Tripura, the Congress on Wednesday flagged with the Election Commission concerns over alleged "voter intimidation" and urged the poll watchdog to take timely steps to remove the "environment of fear" in the state.

A Congress delegation led by senior party leader Mukul Wasnik raised the party's complaints with the Commission. The party's media and publicity chief Pawan Khera, AICC secretary Pranav Jha and some other leaders were part of the team.

In a memorandum to the EC, the party said it has been repeatedly raising concerns about the "political violence and voter intimidation" being witnessed in the upcoming elections in Tripura.

"However with less than 72 hours left for voting in the State, we are hereby requesting Commission to urgently order an investigation into the reports of attacks and voter intimidation across the State and initiate strict action against all individuals and organisations indulging in the same," the memorandum said.

Speaking with reporters, Wasnik said, "Polling will be held in Tripura on February 16. Before this there is an atmosphere of anarchy and insecurity. Voters and Congress candidates faced violence...Violence was also done against our state in-charge Ajoy Kumar."

"We have complained to the Election Commission about the situation there," he said.

Khera said the party has demanded that the Commission should take timely action.

"The Commission should take steps to remove the environment of fear among the voters," he said.

He alleged that the ruling BJP is responsible for the entire situation.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will take place Thursday and the counting of votes is on March 2.