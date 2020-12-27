'Cong facing trust deficit as it opposes public good'

Congress facing trust deficit as it opposes public welfare: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 27 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 20:10 ist
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposing public welfare schemes is fast becoming a "tradition" in the Congress due to which people are losing their faith in that party, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Scindia, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in March this year, said the people of the country are supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and various welfare schemes launched by the Centre.

"In contrast, the Congress is opposing the schemes meant for the welfare and uplift of public, which is becoming its tradition. This is the reason why people are losing their faith in the Congress," Scindia said.

Responding to a query, he said the "infighting" in the state Congress was now spilling onto roads from the closed doors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

Four eclipses in 2021, two to be visible in India

 