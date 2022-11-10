Congress forms panels for MCD polls

Congress forms panels for MCD polls, sets up 40-member pradesh election committee

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 19:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday constituted various panels for the upcoming elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with its pradesh election committee including the likes of state unit chief Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit, and Jagdish Tytler.

Besides the pradesh election committee, the Congress set up a campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, media committee, publicity committee, and digital and social media committee.

The 40-member pradesh election committee includes Chaudhary, former Delhi Congress chiefs Maken and Subhash Chopra, Dikshit, Tytler, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Manish Chatrath, Devender Yadav, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Rajesh Lilothia, Krishna Tirath and Alka Lamba.

While the six-member campaign committee is headed by Subhash Chopra, the five-member coordination committee is headed by Yadav.

The manifesto committee will be headed by Haroon Yusuf and the media committee will be headed by Anil Bhardwaj.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

