Congress frustrated by Sidhu's 'resignation' antics: Report

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who announced his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress president, has kept the party in a tough spot.

While the party has been trying to woo him into not quitting his post, Sidhu is yet to withdraw his resignation despite a meeting with CM Channi 5 days ago, according to The Indian Express.

The party's top brass has reportedly held talks with Sidhu in order to try and resolve his issues.

Congress has even asked him to inform the public that his concerns have been cleared out with the party, but Sidhu has not agreed to do so until he feels satisfied with his issues truly being resolved.

Amid a deadlock, the Congress party seems to have started its quest to find Sindhu's replacement. These speculations have been stirred by Channi's Delhi trip with PPCC working president Kuljit Nagra and party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, reported The Indian Express.

“It is out of Sidhu’s obstinacy that he wants the AG to be replaced first and a new DGP in place before he withdraws his resignation. But the party does not want to give in this time. They have not liked the way Sidhu tweeted his resignation and embarrassed the CM. They want him to take up issues at the party platform,” a source was quoted telling The Indian Express.

“Despite his going public with the resignation, the party still provided him with a way out. A panel of IPS officers was prepared the same day and sent to UPSC. The DGP will be chosen after the UPSC panel is received. What is the issue then? If he can tweet his resignation then he can also tweet that all is well."

