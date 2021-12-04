Congress government in Rajasthan has completely lost its credibility, says BJP state chief

The Congress government in Rajasthan has completely lost its credibility among the people as it has failed to fulfil the promises made in the party's 2018 election manifesto, BJP state president Satish Poonia said on Saturday.

He also exuded confidence that the BJP will form government in the state after the 2023 assembly elections.

"The Congress had promised that it would waive loans of farmers in 10 days, give the unemployed youth Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance and not increase electricity tariff, but the Ashok Gehlot government has turned away from all these promises, due to which there is a huge resentment among the people against the Congress government," Poonia said.

Poonia, while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day BJP state working committee meeting, claimed that crime has increased so much in Rajasthan that it has become the top state in the country for crimes.

He called upon party leaders and workers to make Rajasthan a Congress-free state.

Poonia expressed confidence that the party will win the next assembly elections in the state in 2023 and will form government.

He said that it is only possible in the BJP that a worker who sold tea, Narendra Modi, became the prime minister.

"The BJP is the only party in the world in which democracy resides completely. A tea seller like Narendra Modi can become the prime minister of the country. A booth worker like Amit Shah can become the national president of the BJP and home minister, and a worker born in a small village in a normal farmer family like me can become a BJP state president,” he said.

In the meeting, a political resolution was passed by the members of the committee to thank Prime Minister Modi for the government of India's works in sectors like social security, agriculture, environment, cultural values, internal security and border security and welfare of the poor.

The BJP targeted the Congress government in the state over law and order, farmers' loan waiver, high electricity and water rates and corruption, among other issues.

BJP state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, national secretary Alka Gurjar, former state president Arun Chaturvedi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the assembly Rajendra Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur and other leaders were present in the meeting held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

There will be six sessions in of the BJP state working committee meet, and Union Home Minister hah will address the concluding session on Sunday.

Shah will also address a meeting of the party's public representatives after the working committee meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos: