Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday evening admitted to a private hospital here after she complained of stomach ache and fever.

The 73-year-old Gandhi underwent a health check-up soon after she was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital around 7:00 pm.

"Her condition is stable. There is nothing to worry," a Congress functionary said.

Gandhi had also not attended the Lok Sabha on Saturday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.

However, she was present in the Parliament on Friday and even joined Opposition members in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.