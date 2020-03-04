Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's house attacked

On Tuesday evening, three youths barged into the official residence of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, misbehaved with the staff and took away some files.

The attackers came around 5.30 pm and demanded to meet Chowdhury. The leader’s staff told them that Chowdhury was in the Parliament and they could meet him there.

According to the staff, the youth then barged into the office, raised a ruckus and walked away with some files.

Chowdhury blamed the attack on the atmosphere of fear in the capital after the riots in northeast Delhi following the Citizenship Amendment Act.