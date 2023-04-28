Congress leader assaults party worker for donning saffron kurta in Amethi; booked

The Amethi district Congress chief has been booked for allegedly abusing and beating up a party worker for donning a saffron kurta to the party office here, police said on Friday.
On the complaint of Akhilesh Shukla, an FIR has been lodged against Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal, Youth Congress district president Shubham Singh and others for abusing and beating Shukla and issuing life threats to him, Station House Officer of Amethi Kotwali police station Arun Kumar Dwivedi said.
SP threatens BJP with defamation case over 'song' targeting Akhilesh
Shukla, a former vice president of the Amethi Congress unit, said when he visited the party office at Durgapur Road here wearing a saffron kurta and white pants on Thursday evening, party workers accused him of supporting the BJP through his attire instead of campaigning for the Congress for the upcoming municipal elections here, the police officer said.
The argument escalated soon and a dozen people, including Singhal and Singh, thrashed him fiercely and tore his clothes, he said quoting the Shukla’s complaint.
Subsequently, a case was registered late Thursday evening under the Indian Penal Code, Dwivedi said.
Dismissing Shukla's allegations as "baseless", Singh said it was a conspiracy to tarnish the Congress’s image.
He added that Shukla was making "wild allegations" as he failed to get a position in the district party leadership.
