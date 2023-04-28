Cong leader assaults worker for donning saffron kurta

Congress leader assaults party worker for donning saffron kurta in Amethi; booked

Dismissing Shukla's allegations as 'baseless', Singh said it was a conspiracy to tarnish the Congress’s image

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 15:15 ist
BJP, Congress flags. Credit: DH Photos

The Amethi district Congress chief has been booked for allegedly abusing and beating up a party worker for donning a saffron kurta to the party office here, police said on Friday.

On the complaint of Akhilesh Shukla, an FIR has been lodged against Congress district unit president Pradeep Singhal, Youth Congress district president Shubham Singh and others for abusing and beating Shukla and issuing life threats to him, Station House Officer of Amethi Kotwali police station Arun Kumar Dwivedi said.

Also Read: SP threatens BJP with defamation case over 'song' targeting Akhilesh

Shukla, a former vice president of the Amethi Congress unit, said when he visited the party office at Durgapur Road here wearing a saffron kurta and white pants on Thursday evening, party workers accused him of supporting the BJP through his attire instead of campaigning for the Congress for the upcoming municipal elections here, the police officer said.

The argument escalated soon and a dozen people, including Singhal and Singh, thrashed him fiercely and tore his clothes, he said quoting the Shukla’s complaint.

Subsequently, a case was registered late Thursday evening under the Indian Penal Code, Dwivedi said.

Dismissing Shukla's allegations as "baseless", Singh said it was a conspiracy to tarnish the Congress’s image.

He added that Shukla was making "wild allegations" as he failed to get a position in the district party leadership.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Uttar Pradesh
Amethi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 