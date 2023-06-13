Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia's wife dies in road accident

Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia's wife died in an early morning accident after her car was allegedly hit by a speeding four-wheeler in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR call was received at the Kashmere Gate police station regarding an accident.

On reaching the spot, the police team found a Baleno car in accidental condition and that the victim was already rushed to Trauma Centre by CAT Ambulance.

They said Madhu Rajesh Lilothia (55), a resident of Anand Parvat, was declared brought dead at the hospital at 6.03 am, he said.

The accused driver of the offending vehicle was traced with the help of CCTV footages and subsequently arrested, Kalsi said.

He said during the course of investigation, it was learnt that the deceased is the wife of a former Congress MLA, Rajesh Lilothia.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kashmere Gate police station and the investigation taken up, he said.

"It was a blind accident case as there was no clue about the offending vehicle. A team was formed and each and every member of team was tasked accordingly. In order to ascertain any clue, local sources were also deployed and main focus was given on CCTV cameras to get clue from Anand Parvat to Shahadra flyover and this helped the team the offending vehicle which was a Maruti Bareza," he added.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the offender and the offending vehicle were traced in the area of Seelampur, the police said.

The accused driver identified as Zainul confessed his involvement in the accident case and stated that the accident took place during the morning hours and he fled from the spot to evade his arrest, they added.