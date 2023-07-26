Kharge, Rahul pay tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate the war fought between May and July 26, 1999 against Pakistan.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 26 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 18:27 ist
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tributes to the soldiers who fought the 1999 war with Pakistan, on the occasion of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a tweet, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "Greetings to the valiant soldiers of our Armed Forces, their families and to all the fellow Indians on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Salutations to the martyrdom of our bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice defending our motherland in the Kargil War. We are proud of them. Their unflinching courage and valour shall inspire generations. Jai Hind."

Recalling the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Salute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice protecting India's border on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The country will always remain indebted to them. Jai Hind."

Several programmes are being held across the country to mark the day. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate the war fought between May and July 26, 1999, against Pakistani intruders, who in the winters of 1998 had entered the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik sectors of Ladakh region with an aim ofdominating all military and civil movements.

Kargil Vijay Diwas
Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
India News

