Congress loses one of its oldest families in UP ahead of assembly polls

Congress suffered a big jolt ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, due in less than six months' time, when Laliteshpati Tripathi, the great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, on Thursday resigned from party alleging 'humiliation' of the old and loyal workers in the grand old party.

Tripathi, a former MLA, who had resigned as the vice-president of the UP Congress, announced his decision to sever all ties with the party at a press conference in Varanasi.

''It has become impossible for me to remain in the party as I have not been able to protect the interests of those who have been loyal to the Congress for generations,'' he said.

Sources in the Congress said that Tripathi had been 'upset' with the UP Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu's style of working. ''He (Tripathi) was sidelined despite being the state unit vice president,'' said a senior Congress leader while speaking to DH.

Tripathi, in response to a query, said that he had not yet decided about his future course of action. ''I will take a decision in this regard after consulting my supporters,'' he added.

Although Tripathi did not reveal his future course of action, sources said that he had been in touch with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and there were speculations he could join the SP very soon.

Tripathi's family had relations with the Congress spanning over four generations. His great grandfather Kamalapati Tripathi was a family friend of the Gandhis since the days of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The family was also considered to be the 'brahmin' face of the Congress in eastern UP. Tripathi's resignation is a huge loss for the grand old party ahead of the next year's assembly polls.

