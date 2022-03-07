Congress MLA's suspension revoked in Gujarat

MLA Punja Vansh was suspended for seven days for allegedly using unparliamentary words against Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi

  Mar 07 2022
  updated: Mar 07 2022
A view of the Gujarat assembly building. Credit: DH File Photo

The Gujarat Assembly on Monday revoked the seven-day suspension of senior Congress MLA Punja Vansh after the ruling BJP accepted the request made by the opposition members.

Vansh was suspended for seven days for allegedly using unparliamentary words against Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi during the Question Hour on March 4. Later, a Congress delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathva, held a meeting with Speaker Nimaben Acharya in her cabin and requested her to revoke the suspension, Deputy LoP Shailesh Parmar said in the House on Monday.

Chief whip Pankaj Desai informed the House that the Speaker had held discussions with leaders of both the BJP and the Congress over the issue. Desai said both the parties arrived at a consensus during the meeting and Sanghavi as well as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have also said they do not have any problem if Vansh's suspension is revoked.

The motion moved by the BJP to revoke Vansh's suspension was passed unopposed in the Assembly with the support of the ruling party and Congress members present in the House.

On March 4, Vansh had accused the minister of using “tapori” language in the House, which the BJP had found derogatory and unparliamentary. Though Vansh later apologised and withdrew his remarks as directed by the Speaker, he was suspended for seven days.

