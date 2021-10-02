Congress names Bhupesh Baghel senior observer for UP polls

The Congress on Saturday named Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.
Baghel, who had played a crucial role in the run up to the Assam assembly polls with his team carrying out extensive booth training of party workers, has in the past discussed the preparations for the elections in UP with Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"The Congress president has appointed Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, chief minister, Chhattisgarh, as AICC senior observer for the ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect," the Congress said in a statement.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh
Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts
Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash
The Mahatma in Kannada
Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain
Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris
West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos