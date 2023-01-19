Congress president Kharge meets family members of Santokh Chaudhary in Jalandhar

Kharge meets family members of Santokh Chaudhary

PTI
PTI, Jalandhar,
  • Jan 19 2023, 15:46 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to meet family of Santokh Singh Chaudhary. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress chief Mallikarjun Thursday met the family members of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the Jalandhar MP who died last week during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Kharge was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa when he met with the family of Chaudhary in Jalandhar.

Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur, following which the march was halted for 24 hours.

A two-time MP, Chaudhary (76) was walking with Rahul Gandhi during the yatra when he fainted. He was rushed to a private hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.

Chaudhary was cremated with full state honours on Sunday at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar district.

