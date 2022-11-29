MCD: Cong promises to regularise temporary workers

Congress promises to regularise all temporary workers in MCD if voted to power

A Congress government in the MCD would ensure social, financial, religious and cultural justice to Dalits, party leader Chuadhary said

  • Nov 29 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 18:41 ist
Delhi Congress will regularise all temporary employees in the MCD including daily wagers, if voted to power in the civic body, party president Anil Chuadhary said on Tuesday.

Releasing another 'vision document' of the party for MCD polls, Chaudhary asserted that the party will regularise all the temporary staff within six months, if they get to govern the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Chaudhary also alleged that the BJP did not spend the funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, nearly Rs 2,500 crore of which remains unused.

"A Congress government in the MCD would ensure social, financial, religious and cultural justice to Dalits," he said.

He blamed Arvind Kejriwal for the garbage menace across Delhi, which he did by, he alleged, not releasing funds to pay the wages of sanitation workers.

"We will ensure no Dalit families are unemployed. We will also ensure maintenance-free RO water purifiers to them, creating the Dalit wards as 'model wards' in all the 42 reserved wards. Their colonies will also be garbage free," Chaudhary claimed.

He further said that the Delhi Congress would provide rent-free flats to Dalits under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojna, maximum rebate in house tax, and also licences to the street vendors.

