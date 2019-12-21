Congress protest at Raj Ghat postponed

The Congress' plans to hold a protest led by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Raj Ghat on Sunday hit a hurdle with the party claiming police denied permission citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the capital.

The Congress plan was to organise the protest at Raj Ghat from 2 pm to 8 pm on Sunday but as police denied permission, the party decided to postpone it to Monday.

Congress sources said the police cited the Prime Minister's rally in Ramlila Maidan, some 5 km away from Raj Ghat, as they would be over-stretched to provide security.

Modi will be addressing the rally organised by Delhi BJP to thank him for regularising unauthorised colonies in the capital at 11:30 am. The Prime Minister is expected to speak about CAA at the rally, his first in Delhi after nation-wide protests erupted on the CAA.