Congress puts ruling BJP in a spot over tribal killing in Madhya Pradesh

The murder of two tribal men purportedly by a right-wing group in Madhya Pradesh has set up a political storm when the BJP has been making concerted efforts to reach out to the community ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat this year and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh next year.

The police arrested nine persons after the two men from the tribal community died on Tuesday. They were assaulted allegedly by some persons belonging to the Bajarang Dal over suspicion of cow slaughter.

Going into a campaign mode over the incident, Congress legislator from ST seat Barghat, Arjun Singh Kakodia, staged a six-hour-long protest. On Wednesday, All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Persons belonging to Bajrang Dal have beaten to death two tribals in Sivani in Madhya Pradesh. The agenda of BJP-RSS of hate towards the Constitution, Dalits and tribals is fanning violence towards tribals. We will have to together check this hateful agenda [sic]."

The Madhya Pradesh Congress chose the occasion to flag a "clear difference" between the earlier Congress government in the state chaired by Kamal Nath and the incumbent BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Kamal Nath Laao, Madhya Pradesh Bachao (Bring Kamal Nath to save MP)," the party tweeted, citing "respect" versus "insult" to the tribals in the state, respectively.

Tribal community constitutes 17 per cent of the state's population, and 47 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. BJP had lost the 2018 polls to Congress in MP but came back to power in the state in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out of the party with his band of supporting MLAs and joined the saffron party.

While nationally, the BJP had won 31 of 47 Lok Sabha seats reserved for STs in the 2019 elections in MP, it could win just 16 of 47 Assembly seats in the 2018 state polls, two-and-half-times less than the 37 seats it had won in the 2013 Assembly polls. Congress massively won 31 seats in 2018, a three-time rise from its last state poll performance.

BJP is aggressively targeting the tribal seats to shore up its numbers in the state, besides attempting to increase its vote share to 51 per cent and above. BJP has chalked out plans to reach out to the tribal communities in the state and has held several events to honour the tribal leaders, including those who took part in the freedom struggle.

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed a Van Samiti Sammelan in Bhopal a fortnight back. He announced the conversion of more than 800 forest villages into revenue villages to augment their development.

Nine months back, Shah had kicked off a 'Janajatiya Abhiyan' (tribal campaign) after holding several programmes in various states to commemorate the Chota Nagpur tribal leader, Birsa Munda.

In Madhya Pradesh, there was a difference of less than half a per cent votes between Congress and the BJP. Congress had won five more seats than the BJP despite the BJP getting slightly more votes. Unwilling to take any chance, BJP plans to raise its vote by more than 10 per cent in the state, so the tribal seats can come in very handy.

While Congress is projecting the tribal killings in a big way, asking the BJP government, "does it want to make a tribal free Madhya Pradesh," party leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing 'Adivasi Satyagrah Rally' on May 10 in tribal-dominated Dahold in Gujarat, where polls are scheduled this year, and tribal votes can tilt results in 40 seats.

Both parties are working on similar initiatives in Chhattisgarh, where the tribal population is 37 per cent.