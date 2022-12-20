Congress reacts to Jaishankar's claims, says stop legitmising Chinese aggression

Congress on Tuesday questioned External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on China, saying when will the Modi government "stop legitimising" Chinese aggression by referring to "differences in perception' rather than asserting India's claim.

It also asked when will the Minister unequivocally declare that the "restoration of the pre-2020 status quo at the border is our objective".

Congress' continued attack on the government over China came a day after Jaishankar criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Indian soldiers being beaten up by the Chinese troops. Jaishankar had said that Indian soldiers have stood their ground in Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh and they should be "appreciated and honoured".

General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that the Minister remarked that "we are pressuring China". But, Ramesh asked, then why do we have a purely reactive stance?

"Why did we withdraw from our advantageous position in the Kailash range without ensuring a full restoration of the pre-2020 status quo? Why have we not been more aggressive and made counter-intrusions to compel the Chinese to withdraw as we did in 1986 and 2013? When will we stop legitimising Chinese aggression by referring to "differences in perception" rather than asserting our claim?" he said.

While "agreeing" with the Minister that soldiers would be "respected, honoured and appreciated" as they stand strong against India's adversaries, Ramesh then raked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on 19 June, 2020 that "neither anyone has crossed our border nor is anyone inside our territory" after Galwan clashes.

"Was it this respect that led PM Modi to say...after 20 of our soldiers gave up their lives defending our borders on 19 June 2020?" Ramesh asked.

Referring to Jaishankar's remarks that relations with China are 'not normal', Ramesh asked why have we never called the Chinese Ambassador and issued a demarche as is done with the Pakistan High Commissioner.

"Why is our trade dependence on China at a record high with imports at USD 95 billion in 2021-22 and the trade deficit at $74 billion? Why did our troops conduct military exercises with Chinese troops at Russia's Vostok-22 exercise in September 2022," he said.

On the Minister's comments that India will not let China change the status of the Line of Actual Control unilaterally, he said, "has the status quo not been altered by Chinese troops 18 km deep in Depsang for the last two years? Is it not altered by the fact that our troops are unable to access 1,000 sq km of territory in eastern Ladakh that they earlier patrolled?"

"Is it not altered by the fact that we have agreed to buffer zones that prevent our patrols from going to areas they previously could go to? When will the External Affairs Minister unequivocally declare that restoration of the pre-2020 status quo is our objective?" he said.