Congress removes HPCC working president Pawan Kajal

The Congress has removed HPCC working president Pawan Kajal amid speculation that he may join the BJP.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal is expected to join the BJP on Wednesday. The Congress high command late on Tuesday announced the removal of Pawan Kajal from the post of HPCC working president.

Also Read | Not consulted about being part of Jammu and Kashmir Congress committees, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday shot off a letter to the Congress' Himachal unit saying Pawan Kajal has been removed as HPCC working president and Chander Kumar has been appointed the working president with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday evening left for Delhi.

Speculation is rife that Kajal and one or two other senior Congress leaders may join the BJP in the presence of the saffron party's national president J.P. Nadda.