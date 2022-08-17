Congress removes HPCC working president Pawan Kajal

Congress removes HPCC working president Pawan Kajal

Rumours are doing the rounds that Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal is expected to join the BJP on Wednesday

IANS
IANS, Shimla,
  • Aug 17 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 15:24 ist
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress has removed HPCC working president Pawan Kajal amid speculation that he may join the BJP.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal is expected to join the BJP on Wednesday. The Congress high command late on Tuesday announced the removal of Pawan Kajal from the post of HPCC working president.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday shot off a letter to the Congress' Himachal unit saying Pawan Kajal has been removed as HPCC working president and Chander Kumar has been appointed the working president with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday evening left for Delhi.

Speculation is rife that Kajal and one or two other senior Congress leaders may join the BJP in the presence of the saffron party's national president J.P. Nadda.

