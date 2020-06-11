Congress rivalry to fore in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha polls

The elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is turning out to be a battle of nerves.

Congress is comfortably placed to ensure the victory of its two candidates – KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of using “money power” to trigger cross-voting and de-stabilise his government.

However, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Gehlot’s bete noire, asserted that the Congress was united and took potshots at “those trying to create smokescreen and confusion.”

“Everyone knows that we have the required number. Those who are trying to create smokescreen and confusion – be it in any party – they would not succeed,” Pilot told reporters in Dausa after offering tributes to his father late Rajesh Pilot on his 20th death anniversary.

A section of the Congress party believes that the apprehensions over horse-trading was part of rivalry within the party and posed no serious threat to the Gehlot government.

Congress alone has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly – five more than the 102 required to ensure victory of the two official nominees of the party. In addition, the ruling party enjoys support of 13 Independents and two legislators each of Bhartiya Tribal Party and CPI(M).

It is the BJP that finds itself on a sticky wicket having queered the pitch by fielding two candidates – Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat – while having the strength to ensure the victory of only one.

Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as the election observer and has been camping in Jaipur since Wednesday to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia rubbished the chief minister’s remarks on “horse-trading” as “baseless”. “The manner in which Congress MLAs are taken to resorts gives an impression that the chief minister is worried and insecure,” Poonia said.

Of the two Congress candidates, Venugopal is considered as a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, while Dangi is close to the chief minister. A section of the Congress was unhappy at the party fielding an “outsider” from Rajasthan. In the Rajya Sabha by-poll last year, Congress had fielded former prime minister Manmohan Singh from Rajashtan.