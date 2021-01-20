Cong, SP against Savarkar picture in UP Council gallery

Congress, SP object to Savarkar's picture in UP Council gallery, demand removal

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 20 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 15:14 ist
Statue of Hindu ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have taken strong exception to the installation of a portrait of Hindu ideologue 'Veer' Savarkar in the picture gallery of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and demanded its immediate removal.

In a letter to the chairman of the Council, leader of Congress group in the Council Deepak Singh said that the picture (Savarkar) was an 'insult' to the freedom fighters and that it should be removed forthwith.

''Installing the picture of a person (Savarkar), who had sided with the British regime and even supported Muslim League leader Mohammed Ali Jinnah's demand for division of the country, is an insult to the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the country,'' Singh said.

''How can any patriot support the installation of the picture of Savarkar who had fought Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, opposed the Quit India Movement and sought pardon from the Britishers to be released from the jail?'' the Congress leader asked.

Taking cognisance of the letter, the Council Chairman has sought an explanation from the officials in this regard.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav also said that many controversies surrounded Savarkar. ''It is well known that he was released from the jail after seeking the forgiveness of the Britishers,'' he said.

BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak sought to dismiss the objections and said that Savarkar was a great freedom fighter and was an inspiration to the people.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had inaugurated the picture gallery, however, had heaped praise on Savarkar and lauded his role in the freedom struggle.

