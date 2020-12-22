Farmers' stir: UP Cong to gherao BJP offices on Dec 23

Congress to gherao BJP offices on December 23 across UP in support of farmers' stir

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 22:48 ist
Credit: Getty Images

 The Congress will hold a statewide protest across Uttar Pradesh in support of the farmers' agitation on Wednesday marking the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the UP Congress said its party workers will 'gherao' offices and residences of BJP MPs, MLAs and public representatives in the state in support of protesting farmers, and also hold demonstrations by clapping and beating steel plates.

The party said that despite the unfortunate deaths of some farmers at the protest sites in the national capital, the BJP-led central government has turned a blind eye towards the farming community.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said the party will continue with its agitation until the three newly-enacted farm laws are withdrawn. 

Uttar Pradesh
Congress
BJP

