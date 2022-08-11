Congress to step up protest over price rise with 'mehangai chaupal'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described its black dress protest against price rise as "black magic", Congress on Thursday announced stepping up its agitation against price rise with a 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in the national capital on August 28, which will be preceded by protests at block, district and state level.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the party is taking forward the August 5 nationwide agitation, which had "resonated" with people, against the Modi government’s anti-people policies.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as 'black magic' only highlights the BJP government’s insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment," Ramesh said in a statement.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Modi saying, "Doesn't the Prime Minister see inflation? Don't he see unemployment? Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister's post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like 'black magic' to hide your black deeds, prime minister-ji. You will have to give answers on people's issues."

At a function in Haryana's Panipat on Wednesday, Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses during the August 5 protest, saying those who believe in "kala jadu" (black magic) will never be able to win the trust of the people again. Rahul and over 200 Congress leaders were detained while they attempted to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao Prime Minister's residence on August 5.

Ramesh said the Congress will be organising 'Mehangai Chaupal' -- interactive meetings -- at markets and other locations in all Assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23 in the run up to the rally in Delhi.

State Congress Committees will simultaneously hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol - Chalo Dilli' events at the state, district, and block levels, Ramesh said.

"The people of India are suffering because of the Modi government’s economic mismanagement. Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse," he said.

The Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course, he added.