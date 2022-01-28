Congress to work with like-minded parties in Budget session to raise border row, price rise issues

Congress on Friday decided to reach out to like-minded parties to raise issues in Parliament during the upcoming Budget Session and corner the Narendra Modi government issues like farmers’ distress, price rise, the India-China border row, relief package for Covid-19 victims and sale of Air India among other things.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi and attended by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among others.

The first leg of the Budget Session is starting on January 31 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs followed by Budget the next day, at a time five states are going to Assembly elections from February 10. The first leg of the session will end on February 11 while the second leg will start on March 14, four days after the counting of votes.

Both the Houses are likely to see most of the MPs from poll-bound states remaining absent in the first leg of the Budget Session. Congress sources said the first leg may not see disruptions as there will be scheduled discussions on the address of the President and the Budget.

Sources also said the Opposition would try to corner the Modi government on the protest by Railway job aspirants in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Kharge, who has been given the charge of coordinating with other parties, is likely to call meetings of Opposition parties regularly in his office like in the past but it is to be seen whether parties like Samajwadi Party and AAP, which were attending such deliberations, will attend during an election season. Trinamool Congress did not attend such meetings during Winter Session.

During the Winter Session in November-December last year, Parliament witnessed disruption by the Opposition, especially in Rajya Sabha where MPs were suspended, on a variety of issues.

The meeting was also attended by senior Congress leaders AK Antony, KC Venugopal , Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh , Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

