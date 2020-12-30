Congress workers detained in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba

The Congress is taking out the yatra in the districts of the Bundelkhand region to highlight the alleged mismanagement of state-run gaushalas

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 30 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 16:36 ist
Party workers were taking out the yatra in a peaceful manner in the Kabrai area when police resorted to a lathicharge injuring over 20, district Congress chief Tulsidas Lodhi claimed. Credit: Twitter/@INCUttarPradesh

 Police allegedly resorted to a lathicharge on Congress workers taking out “Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao” yatra here on Wednesday and took several of them into custody.

Party workers were taking out the yatra in a peaceful manner in the Kabrai area when police resorted to a lathicharge injuring over 20, district Congress chief Tulsidas Lodhi claimed.

Over 150 party workers and leaders, including former Union minister Pradip Jain Aditya, were taken into custody and their two-wheelers were seized, claimed Lodha.

ASP Rajendra Kumar Gautam, however, said 26 Congress workers staging the protest without permission were detained and taken to the Police Lines.

He refused that police used force against the protesters.

The Congress is taking out the yatra in the districts of the Bundelkhand region to highlight the alleged mismanagement of state-run gaushalas. The party has claimed that it has resulted in deaths of cattle in the recent past.

Uttar Pradesh
Congress

