Congress workers pay floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary

Floral tributes were paid to former prime minister and MP from Amethi, Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary by Congress workers on Saturday.

"In a programme organised at the central office of the party at Gauriganj, Congressmen paid tributes to the great leader who worked on taking the nation on the path of information technology and helped in bringing about computer revolution," a Congress spokesman said.

Party workers highlighted the contribution of Rajiv Gandhi in different walks of life at the programme, he said.

Earlier in the day, young Congress activists took out a motorcycle rally from Rajiv Gandhi crossing in Amethi to the party's central office at Gauriganj.

Similar programmes were also organised by party activists at all block headquarters.