Congress's resurgence will start from Punjab: Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday said the "resurgence" of the grand old party will start from his state with a victory in next year's Assembly polls.

"The resurgence of the Congress will start from Punjab, after which the grand old party will soon restore its old glory across the country," he said in a statement issued here.

People are rejecting the politics of "hate" and understanding how some corporates "influence" the programmes and policies of the BJP-led NDA, the Congress leader said.

"The people of West Bengal have rejected those who had profusely filled their election campaign with hate and arrogance, the poll result is a good sign for the country," he said.

On Congress's poor performance in the just-concluded elections in four states and a Union Territory, Jakhar said the responsibility of the party's Punjab unit has now increased further.

"The party will register a victory on the basis of its work in the state in the next election. Our victory will prove to be the first step towards the resurgence of the Congress," he added.

"As the (Narendra) Modi government is working against farmers and minorities, people have started distancing themselves from the BJP," Jakhar claimed.

The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

Meanwhile, Jakhar announced the launch of a help desk for the Covid-19 affected families at the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) office here.

He said the desk will work round the clock to help those who are being treated for Covid-19 and their families can call up for any kind of help.